Janet Applegate

Janet Kay Fetters Applegate, 70, of Tollesboro, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at Baptist Health in Lexington.
She was born February 3, 1949, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Norman and Agnes Rudd Fetters.
Janet was a member of East Fork Christian Church and enjoyed cooking, making crafts and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert Wayne “Bob” Applegate; two daughters, Sandi Hook (Roger Morgan) of Tollesboro, and Amanda Gaines (Ashley) of Flemingsburg; four grandchildren, Tiffany Hook, Abagail Gaines, Ashton Gaines, and Addison Gaines; one great-grandchild, Rilee Helterbrand; three brothers, Gary Fetters (Kim) of Greenup, Sammy Fetters of Maysville, and Greg Fetters (Sharon) of Tollesboro; and three sisters, Norma Mason (Richard) of Vanceburg, Brenda Highfield (JC) of Maysville, and Linda Gill of Tollesboro. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Denny Fetters, Lowell Fetters and James Lloyd Fetters.
A memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Mike Stevenson and Bro. Bruce Heller officiating.
Friends may visit from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.