Jamie Kennedy

Jamie Alan Kennedy, 49, of Garrison, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born August 23, 1972, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of Mary Lou Kennedy and the late Lanny Moore.
Jamie was of the Christian faith and worked as a coach and teacher at Greenup County High School. He lived and breathed for football, family and friends, co-workers, and his beloved Mother.
In addition to his mother, Jamie is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Mary Ann Osborne Kennedy; three sons, Jason Davenport of Akron, Ohio, Evan (Alexis) Osborne of Garrison, and Miles Hinojos of Garrison; his beloved father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dean and Karen Osborne of Vanceburg; and one granddaughter, Harper Reese Osborne. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family in Columbus, Ohio, Greenup County, and Johnson County.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 30, 2021, in Sunset Cemetery at Quincy with Bro. Danny Bentley officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Greenup County Football coaches and players will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kennedy Scholarship Fund, Greenup County Board of Education, 45 Musketeer Drive, Greenup, KY 41144.
Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com.