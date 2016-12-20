James Virgil “Jimmy” Staggs, 39, of Brookville, Indiana, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2016, in Hancock County, Indiana.
He was born May 11, 1977, in Boyd County, a son of James Staggs and stepmother, Pamela Staggs of Carter City; his mother, Janie Lewis Adkins and her husband, Bryan Troy Adkins, of Brookville, Indiana; and his stepfather who raised him, Larry Pence of Oxford, Ohio.
Jimmy worked as a carpenter and was known for being a big-hearted person. He enjoyed helping other people, loved his animals and spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 14 years, Megan Crank Staggs; two sons, Dylan Lawrence Saylor and James Nolan Staggs, both of Brookville, Indiana; three daughters, Persephone Breanna Marie Staggs, KayleighAnne Serenitee Staggs, and Harmonee Mae Staggs, all of Brookville, Indiana; three grandchildren, Troy Matthew Schonfeld, Wesley Hunter Percell, and Audrey Louise Moore; one brother, Joseph Henry Staggs of Carter City; and two sisters, Stephanie Jane Staggs of Oxford, Ohio, and Joni Lynn Moore of Carter City. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Services will be Noon Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. Shawn Burchett officiating. Burial will follow in Stone Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until Noon Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix, 7975 Lower Kinney Road.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
