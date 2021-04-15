James Leon Smith, 48, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born May 9, 1972, in Kenton County, a son of Connie Carrington Smith of Vanceburg and the late James E. Smith.
James enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing games with kids, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, James is survived by five sons and one daughter, Christopher Canter, Blake Smith, Alex Smith, Edward Smith, Leon James Smith, and Isabella Smith, all of Vanceburg; four brothers, Terry Polley, Edward Smith, Vincent Smith, and Troy Smith, all of Vanceburg; two sisters, Francesca Switzer and Jessica Toller, both of Vanceburg; and seven grandchildren. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Heather Smith.
Services will be at Noon Friday, April 16, 2021, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Milt Stanfield officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery at Ribolt.
Friends may visit from 10:30 a.m. until Noon Friday, April 16, 2021, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.