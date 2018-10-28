James R. Carpenter, 72, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio after an extended illness. His family was at his side.
James was born in Lewis County August 30, 1946, to the late Robert Lee and Bertha Cook Carpenter. He was a self-employed logger and loved going to tractor shows and participating in tractor drives. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include is his wife of 50 years, whom he married at Vanceburg August 31, 1968, Rebecca Patton Carpenter; a daughter, Tawnya Carver of Vanceburg; a son, Jamie Carpenter of Vanceburg; two granddaughters, Terra and Kayla; two grandsons, Jamie Lee and Ryan; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Ray in 2016; five sisters, Opal Payne, Virgie Ginnard, Norma Farley, Virginia Evans, and Wanda Windsor; and two brothers, Johnny Carpenter and Junior Carpenter.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Carpenter Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 29, 2018, and from 8:00 a.m. until the hour of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
