James Nicholas Prater Sr., 81, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, May 22, 2017, at his home.
James was born at Charters September 28, 1936, to the late Marvin and Iva Kinney Prater. He was a lifelong farmer and had worked in the logging industry.
Survivors include a grandson, Charles Andrew Prater of Vanceburg and a great-grandson, Gunner Prater of Vanceburg. Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sons, James Nicholas Prater Jr. in 1995, and Marvin Charles Prater in 2000; a granddaughter, Summer Prater; and a brother, Wilburn Prater in 2000.
At the family’s request, there will be no visitation or service.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of arrangements.
