James Musser

James Marlin Musser, 66, of Garrison, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born August 3, 1955, at Grayson, a son of Emma Jewell Madden Musser and the late James Dennis Musser.
Marlin worked in road construction and was a member of Quincy Church of Christ. He enjoyed coon hunting and spending time with Quentin and Phoebe, along with his other family members and friends.
In addition to his mother, survivors include three brothers, Keith Musser (Jeanie) of Vanceburg, Gary Musser (Jackie) of Garrison, and Ronald Musser of Garrison, and two sisters, Marlene Horner (Dave) Garrison, and Linda Zornes (Wayne) of Flatwoods. A host of other family members and friend who will sadly mourn his passing.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, at Musser Family Cemetery with Bro. Danny Bentley officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
