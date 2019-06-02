James Clifford Madden, 63, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday evening, June 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born January 31, 1956, in Lewis County, a son of the late Alfred and Carrie Fraley Madden.
James enjoyed hunting, fishing, logging and spending time with his family.
He is survived by four brothers, Paul Madden (Linda) of Vanceburg, George Madden of Greenup, Mathy Madden (Christine) of South Shore, and John Madden (Amy) of Vanceburg; five sisters, Grace Sarver of Troy, Ohio, Bernice Cassidy (Homer) of Portsmouth, Ohio, Kathy Meadows (Bill) of South Shore, Margie Berry (Greg) of Troy, Ohio, and Rebecca Madden (David) of Garrison; and several nieces and nephews, whom he thought of as his grandchildren. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Alfred William Madden, Billy Ray Madden, and his companion, Imogene Stone.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. Anthony Rister officiating. Burial will follow in Dummitt Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, and after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.