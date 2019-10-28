James Lykins

James Edward Lykins, 75, of Tollesboro, passed away Saturday morning, October 26, 2019, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
He was born June 19, 1944, in Lewis County, a son of the late Louie and Rosetta Francis Cassidy Lykins.
James proudly served our country in the United States Army and was a member of Bethel Community Church.
James is survived by his wife of 15 years, Brenda Carol Morgan Lykins; three sons, James Edward Lykins Jr. of Fort Dix, New Jersey, Zachary Wayne Stevenson of Maysville, and Aaron Grayson of Vanceburg; one daughter, Carol Sue Lykins Stevenson of Maysville; three brothers, Jack Lykins (Anna) and Jeff Lykins (Angie) of Vanceburg, and Louie Lykins (Teresa) of Florida; one sister, Judy Kay Menix (Jack) of Grayson; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives, Jackie Sartin Lykins and Sandra Hobbs Lykins; one son, Anthony Stevenson; two grandchildren, Austin Stevenson and Dillon Stevenson; and two brothers, Jessee Lykins and Johnny Lykins.
A memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Kevin Applegate officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.