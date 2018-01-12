James Nelson Kielman, 73, of Wallingford, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at Fleming County Hospital.
Born on July 16, 1944, at Oak Ridge, he was the son of the late James Herman and Rosa Mae Lykins Kielman.
James was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid gardener who loved the outdoors. His outgoing personality led him to be affectionately called the “Beechburg Greeter.” He was a self-employed mechanic who worked at Kentucky State Highway Department, Randall’s, and Shannon & Hurd.
James is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Prater Kielman; his daughters, Christal Henderson and husband Mark, Sarah Farrow and husband Justin, and Amber Dodson and husband Jonathan; his grandchildren, Ashley Earlywine, Courtney (Jimmy Burdette) McRoberts, Tabatha (Jason) Butler, A. J. And Taytum Farrow, Brylee and Isaac Hampton and Jace Dodson; and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald Kielman and his brother and sister-in-law, Eula Grace Skaggs and Charles Joseph Prater; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family members; as well as a host of friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Mark “Tony” Henderson, Jr., and Greer Farrow; and his brother, Harold Kielman.
Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 15, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Bro. Layne Wagner, Bro. Arnold Howell, and Bro. John Ray Dodson officiating.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.
