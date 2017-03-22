James Norris Hasler, 81, of Vanceburg, went to be with the Lord, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.
Jim was born in Vanceburg June 28, 1935 to the late John Norris and Beulah Faye (Mavity) Hasler.
He was employed at Brownings Manufacturing Company in Maysville for 14 years prior to establishing Hasler’s NAPA Auto Parts in Vanceburg in 1979. He worked there until selling the business and retiring in 1998. Jim was baptized September 21, 2009, and was a member of Vanceburg Christian Church.
Jim was a generous devoted father and grandfather, and took great pleasure in playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved taking long country drives to admire the scenery and was an avid sports fan; not only watching various favorite teams but also enjoying participation on fast-pitch softball teams, bowling leagues, and golfing with family and friends throughout life.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Karol K. (Chapman) Hasler and their three children, Shauna K. (Mike) Mustard and Kimberly D. (Rick) Robinette, both of Vanceburg, and Joel T. Hasler of Maysville; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Amber Jahn (James Lavely) [ Caynon & Phoenix Kegley], Dereck (Kayla) Mustard [ Olivia & Emmi Mustard], Amanda (Dustin) Singer [Hadley & Madilyn Singer], Alacia (Matt) Gum [Jude Robinette], Alexandria (Joshua) Miller, Bailey Hasler, and Erin Hasler; one brother, Michael (Carla) Hasler of Vanceburg; and one sister, Johnna Hord of Vanceburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Sue Hasler.
A memorial service celebrating his life and family will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Vanceburg Christian Church with Pastor Tom Cox Jr. officiating.
The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Vanceburg Christian Church or Maysville Hospice of Hope.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.