James Ellis Carver Memorial Ride is this weekend

An ATV/four-wheeler ride in memory of James Ellis Carver II will also raise money to provide scholarships for Lewis County High School seniors.
Jeff and Becky Zornes say the event, slated for Saturday and Sunday, September 1-2, will be held on land in the Briery Creek Road area where the property owners have given permission for the event.
“This used to be the area for the Turkey Run,” Becky Zornes said. “The Memorial Ride in honor of James Ellis will help our high school seniors and keep his memory alive.”
“We have about 200 acres to ride on that we have permission from the property owners to use for the event,” she added.
James Ellis Carver II died in 2016. He was Becky Zornes’ son.
The event will raise money for the James Ellis Carver Scholarship Fund and scholarships will be awarded to Lewis County High School seniors next year.
Becky Carver said the number of scholarships is dependent on the money raised throughout the year.
“Last year we gave $6,000 in scholarships to five boys,” she said.
“We hope to continue to grow the fundraisers and present more scholarships each year,” she said.
“We will be offering a 50/50 pot, raffles, shirts, bandanas, and plenty of good food,” said Jeff Zornes.
There will also be a cornhole tournament and live music with The Percolators.
Students at the Foster Meade Vocational School and Lewis County High School have also helped this year in helping to make items that will be auctioned at the event.
“Mr. Ruckel’s carpentry class has made the cornhole games,” Becky Zornes said.
“Mr. Enix’s welding class has made us two pieces of art to be auctioned and the art class is decorating the corn hole games,” she said.
“Mr. Bentley, the art teacher at the high school, is woodburning a gun stock for us for the auction,” She added.
Jeff Zornes says there is no admission charge for the event and there are overnight campsites available for free.
“Donations will be appreciated for the benefit of others,” Jeff Zornes added.
Things will get underway about 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 1, and continue throughout the night and into the next day.
“This event will be rain or shine,” Becky Zornes said. “Bring your lawn chairs. We are prepared for a large turnout.”
For more information about the event, contact Jeff or Becky Zornes at 606-796-9377.