James “June” H. Doyle, Jr., 75 of Flemingsburg, passed away peacefully Monday, January 7, 2019, at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville surrounded by his beloved family.
He was born February 8, 1943, in Fleming County to the late James Howard and Mary Isabelle Parker Doyle.
James was a retired foreman of Brownings/Emerson in Maysville where he was employed for 35 years. After he retired in 2004, he took over the park manager position at Fox Valley Recreation Park, which he was still doing until recent months.
James loved the campground and was dedicated to its upkeep. Visitors could always count on finding him sitting on the front porch in his rocking chair waving to them upon their arrival. James never met a stranger and he was always ready to share his campfire with any camper or visitor. When James wasn’t managing the campground, he enjoyed camping with his sons or vacationing with his family in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, his favorite home away from home.
James rode motorcycles until just a few years ago and was instrumental in organizing many successful charity rides for families in their time of need. One of his greatest passions, after his love for family, was cooking. He loved cooking over the open fire and enjoyed preparing foods for his family and friends.
James was a member of Flemingsburg Christian Church.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 58 years, Wanda Toller Doyle; a daughter, Mary Jayne (David) Watson; identical twin sons, Ronald Wayne (Melody) Doyle, and Donald Layne (Jill) Doyle, all of Flemingsburg; six grandchildren, J.P. Doyle, Ethan Doyle, Nathan (Jenna) Doyle, Allie Doyle, Kinsey Watson, and Hazy Varney; two great-grandchildren, Garrett and Alayna Varney; brothers, Lloyd (Darlene) Doyle and Larry (Brenda) Doyle; sisters, Jean Hester and Shirley (Taylor) Williams; and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and lifelong friends.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by: his oldest granddaughter, Candi Watson Varney; great-grandson, Waylon Jacob Varney; an infant sister, Letha Doyle; sister, Joan Doyle Toller; and two brothers-in-law, Clayton Hester and Charles Toller.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Flemingsburg Christian Church, officiated by Rev. Tracy Parker and Rev. Milt Stanfield.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday at Flemingsburg Christian Church.
James’ final resting place will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be J.P. Doyle, Ethan Doyle, Nathan Doyle, Garrett Varney, Danny Collins, Jimmy Hamilton, Bob Chamblin, and Chip Spann. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Royse, Carl Lewis, Sam Lewis, Jim Davis, Wayne Hurst, and Hazy Varney.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville, KY 41056 or to Flemingsburg Christian Church Memorial Fund, 201 E. Water St., Flemingsburg, KY 41041.
Arrangements are in care of Carpenter-Fritz & Vice Funeral Home in Flemingsburg.