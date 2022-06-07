James Cummins

James Artis Cummins, 64, of Peeled Oak Road, Owingsville, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the V. A. Medical Center in Lexington.
James was born in Muses Mill, Kentucky, on May 16, 1958.
He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Cummins (Ryan) Lewis of Lexington; one son, James Michael (Yasmin) Cummins of Lexington; eight grandchildren; four sisters and brothers, Arlene (Billy) Mason of Tollesboro, Frank (April) Thomas of Tollesboro, Patricia Cruz of Auburndale, Florida, and Robert (Howard) Lapolt of Auburndale, Florida; as well as extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie Joell Cummins Blevins; his mother, Barbara Adell Spencer Meadows; and two brothers, Monty Cummins and Kenny Cummins.
James proudly served his country for nine years as a SSgt. in the U.S. Army. Following his
service, he worked as a contractor in construction until he retired.
A visitation of remembrance for family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, 400 Fraley Drive, Morehead, Kentucky 40351.
