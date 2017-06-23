James Cole Jr., 61, of Olive Hill, passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 21, 2017, at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead.
He was born January 29, 1956, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of the late James Cole and Norma Collins Cole Savage.
James enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, working on cars, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Lisa Gilliam Cole; two sons, Nickolas Prather of Kenova, West Virginia, and David Burriss of Alexander; four daughters, Vanessa Thomas (Kenny) of Vanceburg; Rebecca Bunch (Nathan Barker) of West Milton, Ohio, Jamie Dyer of Olive Hill, and Ashley Prather of Huntington, West Virginia; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; five brothers, Eugene Savage (Carol) and Steven Savage (Erin), all of Garrison, Tony Savage (Dianna) of Manchester, Ohio, James Savage (Mary) of Quincy, and Eddie Savage (Linda) of St. Cloud, Florida; nine sisters, Sandy Bloomfield (Charlie) and Pam Jamison, all of Garrison, Lisa Fetters (Tom), Wanda Savage, Jenny Corns (Charlie) and Diane Corns (Tony), all of Vanceburg, Anita Cole of Glasgow, Kentucky, Donna Nolen (Larry) of Maysville, and Kecia Craig (Phillip) of Morehead. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. Tony Corns and Bro. Travis Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Smith-Gilliam Cemetery on Laurel Road.
Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road at Camp Dix.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
