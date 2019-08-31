James Burton Bond, 78, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday August 31, 2019, at his home with his loving family at his side.
James was the last of his generation. Born in Lewis County March 14, 1941, he was a son of the late John E. and Flora O. Gilliam Bond.
James was in construction all of his life and worked for Maescher Construction Company out of Cincinnati, Ohio for many years. He loved collecting antiques and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, whom he adored.
James was a veteran of the United States Army in which he so proudly served.
Surviving James are his wife of 60 years, Helen Conley Bond, whom he married July 10, 1959, in Vanceburg; two daughters, Sharon Bond of Milton, Pennsylvania; and Michelle (Gary A.) McCoy of South Shore; two sons, James Robert (Jilline) Bond of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; and Jonathan David (Tracy) Bond of South Portsmouth; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two daughters, Robin Nicole “Niki” Bond and Sonya Faye Bond; and 21 brothers and sisters.
Graveside services will be at Lewis County Memory Gardens at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg.
