James Applegate

James Alva Applegate, 95, of Tollesboro, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing Home under Hospice Care.
He was the widower of Dorothy Cropper Applegate. They were married for 60 years.
James was a faithful member of Tollesboro United Methodist Church and was of the Greatest Generation. He was a WWII Veteran, recipient of the Purple Heart; and earned the Combat Infantryman Badge for exemplary conduct in action. James returned home from the Army to begin his career in farming. James was always mindful to take care of the land and use good soil conservation methods to preserve the land and make it productive.
James was born in Lewis County on October 5, 1924, a son of the late George Thomas Applegate and Elsie Ryan Applegate.
James is survived by his two sons, Larry Applegate (Garnetta) of Tollesboro, and Harry Applegate (Marilyn) of Flemingsburg; grandsons, David Applegate (Christa), Rob Applegate (Amanda) and Wesley Applegate (Brooke); granddaughter, Mary Ann Tully (Tony); great-granddaughters, Morgan Applegate, Tori Applegate, Alayna Applegate, Bella Tully, and Madison Applegate; great-grandsons, Tyler Hunt, Eric Applegate, Bradley Applegate, Tanner Applegate, and Brady Applegate; great-great-grandaughter, Paisley Hunt; and great-great-grandson, Tamen Hunt; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Maye Applegate; brother-in-law, Rev. Paul Cropper (Faye); and good friend Bernice Ruark.
James was preceded in death by his brothers Leonard Applegate, Gary Applegate, Norman Applegate, and Wendell Applegate; two sisters, Juanita Phillips, Gladys “Bonnie” Poynter; two sisters-in-law, Joy Saunders and Barbara Cropper; four brothers-in-law, Howard Phillips, Wendell Cropper, Nelson Saunders and Teddy Poynter; a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Meadows Applegate; and his good friend, Maurice Garrett.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Mike Rice, Bro. Paul Cropper and Bro. Kevin Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Mason County.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, and after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Due to COVID-19 regulations we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be David Applegate, Robert Applegate, Wesley Applegate, Tony Tully, Tyler Hunt, and Bradley Applegate. Alan Bane, James Boyd, Glen Cole, James Eddy Harris, Ted Adams, Steve Hickerson, Randy Harrison and Dale Mustard will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Tollesboro United Methodist Church, 11196 KY 57, Tollesboro, KY 41189, or to Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Home, 1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356.