Robert Elmer “Jake” Thacker, 81, died Thursday, November 22, 2018, at MercyHealth in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 29, 1936, to the late John Will and Nancy Moore Thacker.
Mr. Thacker was retired from Ford Automotive Company and was an avid outdoorsman.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Dixon Thacker, whom he married June 13, 1959; his children, Thomas Lynn (Sharon) Thacker of Amelia, Ohio, Nancy Idella (Jeff) Crabtree of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Paula Joy Thacker of Cincinnati, Ohio; his brothers, James Thacker of Bethel, Ohio, Woodson Thacker and Charles Thacker, both of Vanceburg; his grandchildren Kristina, Kendra, Aaron and Kaleeta; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Howard E. Thacker, John W. Thacker Jr., and Dennis C. Thacker; and a sister, Christine Chaney.
Services will be at Noon Sunday, November 25, 2018, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery at Ribolt.
Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until Noon Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be sent at www.MooreAndParkerFH.com.