Jackie Lee Johnson III, 31, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, February 6, 2017, as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Jackie was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, August 5, 1985, to Jackie Lee Johnson II and Carolyn Ann Heddleston.
Jackie was a carpenter by trade and also worked in construction. He was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include his father, Jackie Lee Johnson II of Vanceburg; his mother, Carolyn Ann Cooley Heddleston and her husband Rob of Sharpsburg; two sisters, Kayla Bloomfield of Vanceburg and Brooklyn Johnson of Portsmouth, Ohio; and three brothers, Justin (Nichole Gilliam) Johnson, Ryan Bloomfield, and Shawn Tylor Johnson, all of Vanceburg. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews will also mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ethel and Theodore Cooley; and paternal grandparents, Jackie and Linda Johnson.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017. at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Joe Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gaydos Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.
