Jackie Ginn Scott, 81, died Friday, May 26, 2017 at his home in Bucyrus, Ohio, where he was surrounded by family.
He was the first born of triplets on April 13, 1936, at Stricklett to the late Elmer R. and Mayme (Stamm) Scott.
Jack attended school in Kentucky and served a short time in the Army before being honorably discharged for medical reasons.
In 1956, he was introduced to Tauwanta Ann Turner and the two were married in 1959. Jack came to Bucyrus in 1957 hoping to find work to care for his family. That year, he hired in at General Motors in Ontario and worked mainly as a crane operator, retiring in 1991. Jack, being an individual who didn’t let the grass grow under his feet, kept busy following retirement by working at the Union Hall in Ontario, helping care for the property at the Crawford County Fairgrounds and drove cars for Jim Walston.
Through the years he and Tauwanta enjoyed square dancing and were fortunate to do some traveling, with Hawaii and a trip to the Daytona 500 being favorites. His mornings were reserved for coffee at McDonald’s with his brother Jim and others, where they’d find answers to world problems and talk politics.
He always found time to tinker and fix things in the garage and frequently took jaunts here or there throughout the day. Jack loved catching up with family at reunions and was always supportive of his grandchildren. He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Jack was a member of Lincoln Avenue Church of Christ, UAW 549, and AmVets Post 27.
He is survived by Tauwanta, his wife of 57 years; two daughters, Sherry (Shane) Stuckman of Bucyrus and Jackie (Chad) Bukey of Dublin, Ohio; six grandchildren, Tracy (Jenna) Dyer, Nikki Dyer, Shayla Stuckman, Audrey Bukey, Anderson Bukey, and Ayden Bukey; three great-grandchildren, Chase, Callan, and Finn Dyer; one brother, Jimmie (Evelyn) Scott of Bucyrus; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jack was preceded in death by his son, Randy Scott; and seven siblings, Virgil “Buck” Thomas, Wilbur “Dink” Forrest, Elmer “Junior” and Johnny Scott and Bernice Kegley.
His family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus, where his funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday with Minister Don Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Donations are suggested to Kindred Hospice, Crawford County Council on Aging, or American Cancer Society. These donations may be given at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared by visiting his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.