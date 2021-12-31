Jackie and Kenny Staggs

Jacqueline Colley Staggs, 87, and Kenneth N. Staggs, 88, perished Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in an explosion and fire at their home on Mills Branch Road near Vanceburg.
Jackie was born at Sciotoville, Ohio, on July 23, 1934, a daughter of the late John and Effie Colley McKnight. She was a lifelong homemaker and loved gardening, canning, and sewing. She loved her beautiful flowers and took special care of them.
Kenny was born in Lewis County on July 4, 1933, a son of the late Harry O. and Lillie Kennedy Staggs. He was a self-employed truck driver and had worked in construction and logging.
Jackie and Kenny often attended area churches and would travel into Ohio where Kenneth, who loved music, would play his guitar for the congregations.
The couple had been married for 71 years, having wed in Vanceburg on August 10, 1950.
Left to cherish their memories are three daughters, Sheila (Curtis) McGlone of Tollesboro, Lois Jean of Kentucky, and Debra (Chuck) Switzer of Vanceburg, and a son, Kenneth (Kathy) Staggs Jr. of Vanceburg.
Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren also survive who will mourn their passing.
Jackie is also survived by two sisters, Connie Cook of Ohio and Tammy (Jerry) Justice of South Portsmouth; two brothers, Jerry Colley of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Richard (Shirley) Colley of West Portsmouth, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Shepherd and Sandra Grey, and three brothers, Earl Colley, Johnny Colley, and Gary Colley.
In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Staggs Jr.
A memorial service will be at Noon Friday, January 7, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Milt Stanfield officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.