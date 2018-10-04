Jack D. Hobbs Sr., 62, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at his home following an extended illness.
Jack was born in Lewis County October 12, 1955, to the late Wilford and Opal Mae McCleese Hobbs. He worked for Jeff Ginn Paving for several years and had attended the Church of God. Jack loved his family dearly and was an avid George Jones fan.
Surviving Jack are four sons, Joshua (Booner) Hobbs and his fiancée, Theresa Aber and daughter Addison of Newark, Ohio, Faron (Heather) Hall of Newark, Ohio, Shane Hall of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Travis Hall of West Virginia; one daughter, Jeanie (Steve) Gill and their sons, Eric McCann and Cameron McCann of Tollesboro; two sisters, Darlene Barker of Bucyrus, Ohio; and Nancy (Roy) Carrington of Vanceburg; three brothers, James Hobbs of Vanceburg, Kenneth (Regina) Hobbs of Black Oak, and Roger Hobbs of Aberdeen, Ohio; several grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Roy Gene Hobbs, Virgil Hobbs, Ralph Hobbs, Willie Hobbs, and Gary Hobbs; and a sister, Marlene Sue Williamson.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg. Burial will follow in Black Oak Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Gaydos Funeral Home.
