It’s time to change time

Don’t look now but the annual spring time change is here.
The springing forward from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time will arrive at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 8.
If it seems like the annual change to DST used to occur later in the year, you’re right.
Prior to 2007, DST didn’t arrive until early April but Congress changed the dates in hopes of conserving energy.
Before you go to bed on Saturday night, set your non-automatic clocks ahead one hour and they will be correct when you awaken Sunday morning.
Standard Time will take over again on Sunday, November 1.
It’s also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.