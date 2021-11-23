Irene Nolen

Irene Conley Nolen, 70, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Lewis County on January 27, 1951, a daughter of the late Bruce and Hazel Smith Conley.
Irene was a member of New Hope Community Church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, singing, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Irene is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Frank Nolen; four sons, Frank (Jessica) Dean Nolen Jr., David (Miranda) Ray Nolen, and Donald (Peggy) Lee Nolen of Vanceburg, and Frankie (Tresa) Jordan of Carter City; one daughter, Karen (Joenathan) Kidd of Morehead; seven brothers, Casey Conley, Wayne Conley, Fred Conley, Harve Conley, John Conley, Verne Conley, and Jack Conley, all of Ohio; three sisters, Erlene Conley of Ohio, and Inez Bryant and Louise Sutphin of Michigan; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Sam Conley, and two grandchildren, Wyatt and Hannah.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Globe Funeral Chapel at Olive Hill with Bro. Andy Lands officiating. Burial will follow in Dummitt Branch Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Globe Funeral Chapel, 17277 US Hwy. 60 West at Olive Hill.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefc.com.