Inmates sought following escape

December 20, 2018
Dennis K Brown

Two state inmates have escaped from the Lewis County Detention Center and are currently on the run, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

Brandon Long, 32, and Paul Napier, 30, both Class D inmates, escaped from the jail around 3:00 p.m., officials said. Both inmates had been convicted on burglary charges.
Long was convicted on burglary charges in Greenup County while Napier was convicted in Boone County.
Both men are listed as being eligible for parole in 2019.

Jailer Jeff Lykins said the inmates escaped through the state side door of the jail. Earlier in the day a utility pole was damaged in an auto accident resulting in the electric to kick off. While the electric was off the state side door opened and the inmates fled.

Law enforcement are investigating whether the suspects had help from a jail employee in leaving the area. Authorities are on the lookout for a brown Chevy Malibu that may or may not have been used as part of the escape.

