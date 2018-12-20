Two state inmates have escaped from the Lewis County Detention Center and are currently on the run, authorities said Thursday afternoon.
Jailer Jeff Lykins said the inmates escaped through the state side door of the jail. Earlier in the day a utility pole was damaged in an auto accident resulting in the electric to kick off. While the electric was off the state side door opened and the inmates fled.
Law enforcement are investigating whether the suspects had help from a jail employee in leaving the area. Authorities are on the lookout for a brown Chevy Malibu that may or may not have been used as part of the escape.