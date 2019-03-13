Information sought in mobile home fire

Officials are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire at Tollesboro Tuesday afternoon (3/12/19).
Sheriff’s Lt. Bryon Walker said the fire was reported by a school bus driver shortly after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday when the driver saw smoke coming from a mobile home next to the auction house on West KY 10 at Tollesboro.
Walker said the mobile home was unoccupied and there were no utilities connected at the time of the fire.
Anyone who may have information, or who may have seen anything or anyone suspicious in that area, is urged to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 606-796-2912.
No injuries were reported. The mobile home sustained extensive damage. Walker said evidence was collected and is being tested.