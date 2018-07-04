Inez Faye Kegley Harris, 77, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born December 30, 1940, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Everett and Marie Bryant Kegley.
Inez was a member of Southern Manor Baptist Church and enjoyed shopping, farming, playing word games on her iPad and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
Inez is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Val Harris Jr. and Jeanne and Michael Douglas Harris, all of Vanceburg, and Marlin “Bo” Kegley and Rhonda of Garrison; three daughters and one son-in-law, Opal Conley of Maysville, Edye Massengill of Paducah, and Brenda Kinney and Tom of Vanceburg; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one brother, Johnny Kegley of Garrison; one sister and two brothers-in-law, Irene Rose and Mike and Joe Goodwin, all of Vanceburg; and one sister-in-law, Sharon Kegley of Vanceburg. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Val Andrew Harris; one daughter, Velma Zornes; two grandchildren, David Conley and Phillip Zornes; two brothers, Everett Kegley Jr. and Glen Kegley; one sister, Lillie Goodwin; and one special nephew, Tony Kegley.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 9, 2018, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Al Owens and Bro. Arthur Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 8, 2018, and after 9:00 a.m. Monday at Dickerson Funeral Home.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.