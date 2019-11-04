Inactive voters on list can still vote

Lewis County voters could find themselves among the 175,000 statewide “inactive voters” when they go to the polls on Tuesday, November 5.
Lewis County Clerk Glenda Himes says anyone who is flagged can still update their voter registration card at the polling site on Election Day.
“Even if you’re listed as inactive, you’ll still be able to vote,” Himes said. “You just have to fill out a voter’s oath at the polling place.”
According to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website, there are 689 inactive voters in Lewis County. It also provides an alphabetical list of the names considered inactive.