In-person services cancelled at PVA office

Lewis County Property Valuation Administrator Kenny Ruckel says his courthouse office will be closed to the visiting public until further notice.
“As part of the continuing effort to confront and limit the spread of COVID-19, all PVA offices in Kentucky have been required to cease providing in-person government services to the public beginning at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday (March 17),” Ruckel said.
“We received a memorandum from Governor Andy Beshear’s office which states that we must cease providing in-person government services to the public with limited exceptions,” Ruckel said.
“Our office staff will continue to be working and we will continue to offer our services to the public via email, telephone, fax, and our website,” he said.
“If you need assistance from our office, please feel free to contact us through one of these avenues,” Ruckel added.
“I apologize for the inconvenience and ask for cooperation and understanding as we work together to reduce the spread of this disease,” he said.
Ruckel adds that if an emergency exists, every effort will be made to assist.
Kenny.Ruckel@ky.gov
SarahPlummer.roser@ky.gov
Brandon.Singer@ky.gov
Lexie.Smith@ky.gov
Phone: 606-796-2622
Fax: 606-796-3950
