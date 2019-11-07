Imogene Stevenson

Imogene Brown Stevenson, 80, of London, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her home.
She was born August 26, 1939, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Cecil and Edith Elizabeth Knell Brown.
Imogene was a member of Swiss Colony Baptist Church and enjoyed going to church, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by three sons, Ricky Stevenson of Wayne, Ohio, Michael Stevenson (Rachel) of Toledo, Ohio and William “Donald” Stevenson of London; two brothers, Marty Brown and Cecil Brown; six sisters, Violet Clark, Annie Thomas, Ellen Hill, Ruthie Smith, Mary Blair and Betty Jo Henderson; and eight grandchildren. She leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Stevenson; two brothers, Allen Ray Brown and Jim Bob Brown; and one sister, Norma Jean Brown Bauers.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery.
Friends may visit from Noon until 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.