Human remains identified as missing Ohio man

Officials are investigating the discovery of human remains near KY 784 in Lewis County Wednesday evening.
Officials say they have identified the remains as those of a Vinton County, Ohio, man who has been reported as missing since April 25.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said an area resident operating a tractor on the roadway spotted the remains in a remote area just off the roadway near the Greenup County line.
Bivens said the remains have been identified as those of Shane G. Green, 30, of McArthur, Ohio, who was reportedly last seen on the evening of April 25.