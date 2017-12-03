Hubert Glen Ginn, 92, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday afternoon, December 1, 2017, at Hospice of Hope Care Center Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
He was born July 17, 1925, in Lewis County, a son of the late Von and Lizzie Kegley Ginn.
Hubert was a member of First Christian Church of Garrison and enjoyed going to church, working, watching wrestling, talking about things in his past and spending time with his family and friends.
Hubert is survived by two sons, Glenn Ginn (Patsy) of Vanceburg, and Phillip Ginn (Jean) of Garrison; two daughters, Patty Cooper (Roger) of Garrison, and Lisa Kennard (Rob) of Vanceburg; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Henry Ginn of Vanceburg; one sister-in-law, Inez Diles of Huber Heights, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Olive Isabella Pruitt Ginn; one son, Larry Dean Ginn; one daughter, Linda Ginn; one brother, Talbert Ginn; and one sister Ina Mae Ginn.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Michael Ulrich and Dr. Charles E. Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak with full military honors accorded by Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438.
Friends may visit from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 4, 2017, and after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.