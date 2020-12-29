Howard Pettit

Howard Martin Pettit, 83, of Tollesboro, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Vanceburg Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born May 11, 1937, in Lewis County, a son of the late Walter and Lula McGill Pettit.
Howard attended the Tollesboro Christian Church and was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed watching TV, listening to the radio, gardening, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by one brother, John Pettit (Gayle) of Vanceburg, and one sister, Betty Gochenour (Curtis) of Enon, Ohio. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Mason County with Bro. Phil Cropper officiating.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for all arrangements.