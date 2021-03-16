Howard Brewer Jr.

Howard Edwin Brewer Jr., 85, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday morning, March 13, 2021, at the SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. His family was at his side.
He was born April 12, 1935, in Lewis County, a son of the late Howard Sr. and Nan Holt Brewer.
Howard was a veteran of the United States Navy and Air Force. He was retired from Browning Manufacturing in Maysville. Howard was a member of Vanceburg United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star. He enjoyed gardening and working on projects around his home. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Howard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Colleen Brewer, whom he married March 17, 1964, in Russell; one sister, Marlene Gallenstein of Melbourne, Florida; one daughter Billi (Bob) Hughes of Arlington, Texas; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Reis, and a daughter, Molly Logan.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg with Bro. Jim Finch officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Friends may call from Noon until 2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Masonic rites will be performed Friday at 2:00 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we ask that everyone wears a mask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.