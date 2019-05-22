How Lewis County Voted

Sixteen percent of Lewis County’s eligible voters turned out to cast their ballots in Tuesday’s Primary Election.
That compares to 17.5 percent statewide.
Projections had estimated turnout in Kentucky would be less than 13 percent.
It will be Andy Beshear and Matt Bevin facing off as candidates for governor in the November General Election.
Incumbent Bevin carried Kentucky in Tuesday’s primary with 52 percent of the vote while Robert Goforth received 39 percent of the votes cast in that race.
Other gubernatorial candidates in the Republican primary were William Woods and Ike Lawrence.
Andy Beshear won the Democratic nomination with 38 percent of the vote compared to Rocky Adkins with 32 percent and Adam Edelen with 28 percent. Geoffrey Young received two percent of the vote.
Online subscribers can download a PDF of Lewis County returns by logging in.