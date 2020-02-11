Hord enters plea of not guilty

A Tollesboro man charged following a five-hour standoff against police Friday appeared for arraignment in Lewis District Court today (Tuesday), entering a plea of not guilty.
Adrian D. Hord is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and attempted murder of a police officer (class D felonies). He remains lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center with no bond.
Hord, 41, appeared before Lewis District Judge Brian McCloud with his court-appointed attorney Christopher Hall.
“The county attorney charges that on February 7th . . . the subject shot at law enforcement several times with a rifle,” McCloud read.