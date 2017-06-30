Hiking trail dedication set at Crooked Creek preserve

Officials have scheduled the dedication of a 1.35 mile hiking trail at Crooked Creek State Nature Preserve with a free guided hike for attendees.
“This will be a great addition to the Crooked Creek Preserve,” said Lewis County Judge Executive Todd Ruckel. “The trail will be open to the public during the daytime hours and will offer some of the best views to be found.”
Ruckel said the Kentucky State Nature Preserves Commission (KSNP) is joining Lewis County Fiscal Court for the opening of the trail on the 728 acre preserve.
The trail dedication will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, and will be followed by the guided hike.