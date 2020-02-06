Highway crews prepared for snow duty

State snow plow and salt truck crews will report for winter weather duty at midnight tonight across northeast Kentucky.
Forecasters expect rain to change to snow overnight with lows in the 30-degree range and snow accumulations of a half-inch to two inches possible.
Slick travel conditions will be possible, especially during the Friday morning commute.
Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 crew members in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties will report for work at midnight to have salt trucks and snowplows ready to roll as needed, according to Allen Blair at the District Office in Flemingsburg.
Lewis County road crews are on standby overnight and will report as needed.
Motorists should be prepared for slick travel Friday – slow down, buckle up, leave a “space cushion” between vehicles for safe maneuverability, and remember that bridges and overpasses can freeze before roadways.
During winter storm operations, District 9 crews work around the clock on 12-hour shifts using more than 75 snowplows and other equipment to keep 2,000 miles of northeast Kentucky state highways passable
You can learn more about Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snow removal efforts, and view snow removal priority routes, online at http://SnowKY.ky.gov.
For real-time traffic information or to keep up with snowfighters in Lewis County, visit http://GoKY.ky.gov.