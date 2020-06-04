Hershel Gilbert

Hershel D. Gilbert, 65, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home.
Hershel was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Virginia Moore Gilbert and the late Floyd “Poke” Gilbert.
Hershel worked for CSX Railroad for 36 years, retiring in 2009. He loved to attend horseshoe tournaments and occasionally participated in them. He was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his mother, who resides at Vanceburg, survivors include a daughter, Heather Gilbert of Vanceburg; a son Aaron (Penny) Gilbert of Vanceburg; a brother, Darrell Gilbert of Vanceburg; a sister Sharon Corns, of Vanceburg; and two grandchildren, Katlyn Gilbert and Natalee Gilbert.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Gilbert in 2007; and two brothers, Rickey Gilbert and Steven Gilbert.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.