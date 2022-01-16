Herbert Stevenson Jr.

Herbert “Dale” Stevenson Jr., 58, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born at Elwood, Indiana, on August 23, 1963, a son of Martha Nolen Stevenson and the late Herbert Stevenson Sr.
Herbert enjoyed traveling, antique shopping, entertaining folks, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his mother who resides at Vanceburg, survivors include a son, Martin (Arianna) of Sandusky, Ohio; four daughters, Sherri Stone of Vanceburg, Dana Grass of Utah, Lillian Stevenson of Vanceburg, and Shelby Lambert of Sandusky, Ohio; three sisters, Sue Corns, Debbie Blankenship, and Marlene Medford of Vanceburg; and 10 grandchildren, McKaylyn, Jacob, Nicky, Doran, Lucas, Gabby, Hannah, TJ, Zaiden, and Declan.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Christina Goss Stevenson.
A memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Jacob Sartin officiating.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Dickerson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.