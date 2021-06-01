Henry Ginn

Henry Foster “Fossie” Ginn, 98, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at The Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
He was born in Lewis County on May 29, 1923, a son of the late Von Timothy and Lizzie Beatrice Kegley Ginn.
Henry was a farmer, RECC director, Farm Bureau board member, and member of Vanceburg First Baptist Church where he served as superintendent, honorary deacon, and Sunday school teacher. Henry enjoyed mowing his yard and spending time with his family.
Survivors include a son, Charles (Kay) Ginn of Tollesboro; two daughters, Barbara (Jim) McRoberts of Tollesboro and Carolyn (Bruce) Johnson of Vanceburg; five grandchildren, Jenecia Bethel, Steven McRoberts, Bryan McRoberts, Alicia Kinsel, and Todd Kinsel; 10 great-grandchildren; one step-grandchild; two step-great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Lorene Ginn, on June 26, 2014; two brothers, Hubert Ginn and Talbert Ginn; and a sister, Ina Mae Ginn.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Dr. Howard Wilson and Rev. Bryan McRoberts officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be the grandchildren: Mason, Justin, Dalton, Todd, Bryan, Steve, and Joey.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Due to COVID-19 regulations we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.