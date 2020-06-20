Henrietta Bond

Henrietta Johnson Bond, 67, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Robertson County Health Care in Mt. Olivet.
She was born June 1, 1953, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late John and Maxine Cameron Johnson.
Henrietta was a member of Saylor Branch Church and enjoyed arts and crafts, listening to music, taking care of her animals, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by three sons, Johnny Johnson of Flemingsburg, Samuel Bond (Sherry) of Brooksville, and Matthew Bond (Laura) of Laurel; one brother; six sisters; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Lloyd Bond.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. Greg Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Stone Cemetery at Camp Dix.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road at Camp Dix.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.