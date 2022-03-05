Helen Richmond

Helen Louise Butler Richmond, 78, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Lewis County on August 18, 1943, a daughter of the late Mack Butler and Myrtle Howard Butler.
Helen was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed reading her Bible, hanging out at McDonalds with her friends, working in her garden, watching TV, and spending time with her family that loved her so dearly.
Survivors include four sons, Junior Ray (Shelia) Richmond, of Vanceburg, James Leroy (Lorrinda) of Vanceburg, Lewis (Tammy) Richmond of Paris, and her baby boy, Jeffery Allen (Freda, the daughter she never had) Richmond of Vanceburg; eight grandchildren; two bonus granddaughters, whom she loved and adored; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles Butler of Cambridge, Indiana; one sister, Edith Rittenhour of Bucyrus, Ohio; her very special friend, Freda Duncan; and a host of other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Virgil Ray Richmond; one son, Timothy Herman Richmond; one brother, Raymond Butler; and four sisters, Kathleen Smith, Lottie Dyer, Julie Logan, and Christine Dyer.
At Helen’s request, there will be no services. A celebration of her life will be determined at a later date as she requested, with her loved ones.
Globe Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix is caring for all arrangements.
