Helen Marie Crawford, 85, of Vanceburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 26, 2019, at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead after an extended illness.
Helen was born at Stricklett on February 8, 1934, a daughter of the late Alfred Elmo and Geneva Myrtle Sparks Stamm. Helen was a lifelong farmer and homemaker.
She was a member of the Thackers Chapel Church and was a 1952 graduate of Lewis County High School.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Delbert “Buck” Crawford, whom she married October 24, 1953.
Preceding Helen in death, in addition to her parents, were two sisters in infancy, and three brothers in infancy.
Friends may call Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Gaydos Funeral Home with Bro. Lonnie Eden officiating. Burial will follow in Thomas Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gary Plank, Steve Howard, Jim Esham, Sammy Esham, Eddie Stamm, and Tony Gaydos.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.