Helen Hickle

Helen Frances Hickle, 89, of Vanceburg, passed away peacefully Monday, August 1, 2022, at her home following a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Helen was born at Cincinnati, Ohio, May 18, 1933, a daughter of the late Boone and Irene Silvey Dummitt. She was a member of Vanceburg Christian Church.
She graduated from Lewis County High School and became a wonderful homemaker. Helen’s life was about family, faith, and unconditional kindness to others she welcomed in her home for great food and fellowship. She will be greatly missed for her sense of humor and concern for others. Helen was a dedicated Christian who participated in church and welcoming everyone to her dinner table for a tasty bite of tavern ham and many, many other great meals.
She enjoyed sewing, watching the garden grow, and spending time with her special friends in Kentucky and Florida. She spent her retirement years with her loving husband Gene enjoying the sunshine, beaches, and friends in Southwest Florida. Helen dedicated her time and love to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters, Eugena Hickle (John) O’Cull and Jamie Hickle; a son, Charles (Patti) Hickle; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Candy Scott Dummitt and Judy Reis Hickle.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Eugene Hickle, and two brothers, Herbert Dummitt and Timothy Dummitt.
Private services are entrusted to the care of Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg.
Interment will be in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Institute or Vanceburg Christian Church.
Helen’s family is especially thankful for Hospice of Hope in Maysville.
