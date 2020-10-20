Jesus reached down His hand and took Mrs. Helen Governor, 79, of Garrison, Home on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 15, 1941, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Pat and Garnet Osborne Cooper.
Helen was a member of Spy Run House of Prayer and enjoyed going to church, gardening and spending time with her family.
Helen is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Barker (Michael) of Norfolk, Virginia, and Corinne Madden (David) of Chicago, Illinois; three brothers, Toney Cooper of Garrison, Herman “Cowboy” Cooper of Vanceburg, and Elwood Cooper of Garrison; five sisters, Mearl Thornton of Orangeburg, Dollie Carver of Vanceburg, Janie Lambert of Ohio, Bessie Holt of Vanceburg, and Ruth Ann Kellum of Texas; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. She leaves behind other family and church friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Governor; two brothers, Garland Cooper and Leo Cooper; and one sister, Faye Lambert.
A Celebration of Life and Going Home service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Spy Run House of Prayer with Pastor Travis Hobbs and Pastor Adam Dunigan officiating.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg will be caring for all arrangements.