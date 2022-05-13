Helen Dixon

Helen Gertrude Applegate Dixon, 93, of Maysville, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born November 16, 1928, in Fleming County, a daughter of the late Carl Applegate and Blanche Wallingford Applegate.
Helen was a member of Galilee Christian Church for many years. She loved cooking, gardening, visiting, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Helen is survived by one daughter Robin (Faron) Ruggles; two grandchildren, Kyle (Bradlee) Ruggles, and Haley (Zack) Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Jase Ruggles and Colton Smith. Many other family members and friends also survive who will sadly morn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Robert Dixon; one brother, Arthur Applegate; and two sisters, Amy Thomas, and infant Mary Irene Applegate.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Johnny Byard officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Shane Wallingford, Micheal Hampton, Rick Thomas, Rick Levering, Kyle Ruggles, and Zack Smith.
