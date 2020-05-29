Hazel Dewey

Hazel Geraldine Watson Dewey, 81, passed away May 18, 2020, after a two-year battle with Leukemia.
She loved life and was a blessing to all whose lives she touched. Geri was born July 1, 1938, at the family home on Oak Ridge in Lewis County. She graduated from Lewis County High School in 1957 and moved over the years between Kentucky, Ohio, and Florida, collecting lifelong friends along the way.
She is survived by beloved husband, Morgan L. Thomas of Vero Beach, Florida; sons, Jim (Amber) Cole of Urbana, Ohio, and Jeff (Joyce) Cole of Georgetown, Kentucky; daughter, Bev (Jamie) Robison of Vero Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Lucas (Molly), Abby, Aaron, Noah, Kim (Dave), Mark (Laura), and Matt (Ellen); great-grandchildren, Isabella, Ariana, CJ, Emily, and Andrew; siblings, Vivian Lykins, Doris Stamm, Alma Gilbert, Frank Watson, Earl Watson, Wendell Watson, and Kenneth Watson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Rachel Kegley Watson; and husband, Merrill Dewey.
Due to the pandemic, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society.