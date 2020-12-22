Hazel Browning

Hazel Corns Browning, 88, of Tollesboro, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 3, 1932, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late George and Ethel Mae Moore Corns.
Hazel was of the Christian faith and enjoyed playing her keyboard and spending time with her family.
Hazel is survived by her son, Lawrence Joseph “Joe” Browning of Tollesboro; two grandchildren, Lawrence Browning Jr. and George Browning; one brother, Bobby Corns of Wallingford; and four sisters, Shelby Purnell of Dayton, Ohio, Lora Lamar of Tollesboro, Lillian Thomas of Wallingford, and Judy Black of Hamilton, Ohio. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Browning; four brothers, James Corns, Everett Corns, Howard Corns, and Ray Corns; and two sisters, Thelma Tucker and Mildred Pollitt.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Phil Cropper officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Corns, Darrell Lamar, David Lamar, Gary Thomas, Robbie Corns and George O’Cull.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.