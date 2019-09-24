Have you seen this (FAKE) Benjamin?

Counterfeit $100 bills have been received in Vanceburg businesses
Vanceburg Police Lt. Joe Paul Gilbert is warning area businesses that counterfeit $100.00 bills are being passed in the area.
Gilbert said the two fake bills recovered so far have the same serial numbers and closely resemble the real deal.
He said one tell-tale indication is a group of Chinese characters on the reverse of the bill to the left of Independence Hall.
Gilbert said the bills were passed, or were attempted to be passed, at local businesses.
The serial number appearing on both bills is: LB45440078L, Series 2009 A.
Gilbert urges businesses and those receiving money to ensure the fake bills are not accepted.
The Federal Reserve reports there are several features with the current series of Benjamins to help ensure you’re handling the real deal.
The current design $100 note is the latest denomination of US currency to be redesigned, and it was issued on October 8, 2013.
The current design $100 note features additional security features including a 3-D Security Ribbon and color-shifting Bell in the Inkwell.
The $100 note also includes a portrait watermark of Benjamin Franklin that is visible from both sides of the note when held to light.
Gilbert says he has identified a suspect and said the investigation is ongoing.
If you are in possession of one of the fake bills, you should contact the Vanceburg Police Department or other law enforcement agency to report it.
If you know who passed the fake bill, write down their description or note the time if your business has cameras in use.